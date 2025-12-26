Finally! Google is testing ways to change Gmail addresses: All details

Google is reportedly testing the most requested feature that will allow users to change their Gmail addresses. This way, users will be able to keep their accounts and data, and change their embarrassing email addresses, without needing to create a new Gmail account. Google confirmed this feature in its Hindi-language support pages, allowing users to change their Gmail address without losing existing emails, contacts, files, or account data.

Gmail address changes are coming

According to a 9To5Google report, Google will soon allow users to pick a new Gmail address for their existing account. Google said, “If you’d like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com.” However, this feature will roll out gradually in 2026; hence, it may take time for everyone to reach it. The tech giant also notes that the old Gmail address will still work, but it will not be a primary address. Gmail users will still get emails on their old account address, and they can also use it to log in.

However, the Gmail address change feature will also come with some limitations. Google will only allow users to change their Gmail address once every 12 months, and only a maximum of three address changes over the lifetime of the account. These limitation is said to prevent misuse and will help avoid confusion across Google services like Drive, YouTube, Payments, and Workspace.

As of now, the feature is not live and is under development. We expect Google to detail this major change soon, since it was only released in Hindi. It is also unclear if the company will plan a global rollout or will test among a small group.