'Firing them was my biggest mistake': Elon Musk 're-hires' two employees who never worked at Twitter

Elon Musk has re-hired two Twitter employees, or that’s what you’ll believe when you see Musk’s latest tweet. On Tuesday, Musk shared an image with “Rahul Ligma” and “Daniel Johnson”. In his post he said he was wrong to terminate these two employees and is bringing them back to the company.

In his tweet, Musk said, “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson”. In the same thread, he tweeted, “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022





Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

It seems to be a practical joke as these two people were never hired in Twitter at the first place. Just a day after Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal, these two men were seen standing outside the Twitter office with boxes in their hands, pretending to be employees fired by Elon Musk. The names too, are made up. This comes days after Elon Musk fired more than half of Twitter’s employees. He then went on to terminate almost 80 percent of the contractual staff.

