Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max get huge discounts

Flipkart on Thursday revealed some of its biggest deals ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, starting September 23. The highlight for Apple fans is the steep discount on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be available for ₹69,999 and ₹89,999, respectively.

The e-commerce giant confirmed that these special prices factor in a ₹5,000 instant discount on select bank credit card transactions, making it one of the best opportunities yet to grab the iPhone 16 Pro series at nearly half its launch cost.

iPhone 16 Pro deal details

At launch, the iPhone 16 Pro started in India at ₹1,19,900 for the 128GB base variant, while the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models cost ₹1,29,990, ₹1,49,900, and ₹1,69,900 respectively. Colour options included Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB is listed at ₹1,12,900 on Flipkart, making the BBD sale price of ₹69,999 a major saving for buyers.

iPhone 16 Pro Max deal details

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was initially priced at ₹1,44,900 for the base 256GB model, with higher tiers at ₹1,64,900 (512GB) and ₹1,84,900 (1TB). The same colourways as the Pro variant were offered.

The handset is now listed at ₹1,37,900 on Flipkart, but during the Big Billion Days sale, it will drop below the ₹90,000 mark, giving customers a rare chance to buy Apple’s flagship model at a deep discount.