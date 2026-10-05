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Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tags

Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tags

Apple shoppers have several devices to watch this festive season, with revealed prices covering MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, iPhone 17 and accessories across major sale platforms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tagsApple’s festive sale deals include MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17, iPads and AirPods. (Representative image)

Apple fans looking to upgrade this festive season may have several devices to choose from, with prices for a range of products emerging ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The list includes some of Apple’s latest products, from the MacBook Air M5 and iPhone 17 to the iPad Air M4, along with AirPods and accessories.

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Among the revealed prices, the MacBook Air M5 attracts attention at ₹1,24,990, while the iPhone 17 is listed at ₹76,999. The iPad Air M4, meanwhile, is available between ₹64,999 and ₹67,999. However, not every price reflects a straightforward reduction, so it's important to understand what the listed figures mean before you shop.

Must Read: Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders on October 12: 6 million-unit buzz, but there’s a catch

MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 lead the Apple deals

The MacBook Air M5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is listed at ₹1,24,990. The offer details show an MRP of ₹1,49,900 and a selling price of ₹1,39,990, with a ₹15,000 bank offer bringing the net effective price to ₹1,24,990.

The deal also includes an option for 12 months of no-cost EMI at ₹10,419 per month. You can opt for a ₹99 protection plan that offers two years of complete protection, including warranty and accidental damage coverage, along with an assured buyback of up to 50% of the invoice value.

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The MacBook Neo 13-inch is listed at ₹67,990, while the iPhone 17 is available for ₹76,999.

iPads, AirPods and accessories also on the list

The iPad A16 is listed at ₹39,990, while the iPad Air M4 is priced between ₹64,999 and ₹67,999. 

For audio buyers, the AirPods Pro 3 are listed at ₹21,490. An Apple Mouse is available for ₹5,399. The list also includes Apple cables and chargers starting at ₹1,499.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 11:38 AM IST
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