Flipkart Big Diwali sale last day today; last chance to get these smartphone deals

Flipkart and Amazon will be concluding their festive season sales today. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will both end on October 23. The e-commerce websites are still offering some good deals on a variety of smartphones, right from premium devices from brands like Apple, Samsung and OnePlus to more budget friendly options from Realme, Poco and Redmi. Here are some of the deals on Flipkart that are still working and you can get the prices down at more attractive prices using the bank offers.

Here are the best smartphone deals on Flipkart on October 23:

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is still selling at Rs 59,990 for the 128GB variant. However, you won’t get all the colour options at this price point. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering some bank offers to bring down the overall price of the device.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB variant. Nothing Phone 1's price can be reduced further by Rs 1,250 with the user of SBI credit card. Furthermore, prepaid orders made with credit cards and debit cards will attract another Rs 1,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased at a price of Rs 35,999 and buyers can get additional discount in the form of Rs 1,250 discount on payment from SBI credit card and Rs 1,000 off on SBI Credit Card order above Rs 5,000.

Moto e40

Moto e40 can be purchased at Rs 8,599 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 860 for all orders made by SBI Credit Card on order above Rs 5,000.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs 27,999 but it can be purchased for a price as low as Rs 20,999 (excluding exchange). The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought with Rs 1,750 discount on SBI Credit card orders above Rs 5,000. You can also get a Rs 2,000 discount on paying for the device using a credit card or debit card.

Samsung F13

Samsung F13 is a good buy for those looking for a budget device by an established brand. The Samsung F13 is selling at a price of Rs 9,499. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a 6000mAh battery and a 50MP primary sensor.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G with 120W fast charge can be purchased at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can get the price to as low as Rs 20,499 using just bank offers. Furthermore, you can provide an older phone in exchange to get further discount.

Poco C31

Poco C31 64 GB variant is selling at Rs 7,499 on Flipkart for the variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs 6,950 in exchange for an older functional smartphone.

Vivo T1

Vivo T1 5G will be available with a price tag of Rs 15,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ display along with a 50MP primary lens.

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 SE 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 11,499. It comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ display along with a 5000mAh battery and 64MP primary camera.

