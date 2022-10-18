Flipkart Big Diwali Sale smartphone deals revealed: Offers on Samsung, Nothing, Realme

Flipkart has resumed the Big Diwali sale for its Plus members. As part of the sale, the e-commerce website has revealed a flurry of offers on smartphones from Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi and more. The price range is also broad for buyers looking for devices in different price segments. Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also offering some impressive bank discounts for SBI bank account holders. You can get significant savings by making prepaid payments for the order using your SBI credit or debit card. The e-commerce platform is also offering exchange offers for older devices which can bring down the effective price substantially. The deals are currently available only for Flipkart Plus members and the sale will be re-opened for other users at midnight on October 18.

Here are some of smartphone deals listed on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale:

Nothing Phone (1) was launched just a few months ago and is now available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB variant. Nothing Phone 1's price can be reduced further by Rs 1,250 with the user of SBI credit card. Furthermore, prepaid orders made with crest cards and debit cards will attract another Rs 1,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased at a price of Rs 35,999 and buyers can get additional discount in the form of Rs 1,250 discount on payment from SBI credit card and Rs 1,000 off on SBI Credit Card order above Rs 5,000.

Moto e40 can be purchased at Rs 8,599 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 860 for all orders made by SBI Credit Card on order above Rs 5,000.

Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs 27,999 but it can be purchased for a price as low as Rs 20,999 (excluding exchange). The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought with Rs 1,750 discount on SBI Credit card orders above Rs 5,000. You can also get a Rs 2,000 discount on paying for the device using a credit card or debit card.

Samsung F13 is a good buy for those looking for a budget device by an established brand. The Samsung F13 is selling at a price of Rs 9,499. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a 6000mAh battery and a 50MP primary sensor.

Realme C35 can be purchased at a price as low as Rs 9,999 for the 128GB storage and 4GB RAM variant. The device is currently tagged at Rs 12,499 and you can reduce the price further using bank offers.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G with 120W fast charge can be purchased at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can get the price to as low as Rs 20,499 using just bank offers. Furthermore, you can provide an older phone in exchange to get further discount.

Poco C31 64 GB variant is selling at Rs 7,499 on Flipkart for the variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs 6,950 in exchange for an older functional smartphone.

Poco M4 Pro was launched earlier this year and is now selling at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Flipkart buyers can also avail an exchange discount of Rs 13,450 for an older device.

Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 8MP primary camera. Buyers looking for a budget device priced under Rs 6,000 can purchase the device at Rs 5,999 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Vivo T1 5G will be available with a price tag of Rs 15,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ display along with a 50MP primary lens.

Redmi Note 11 SE 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 11,499. It comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ display along with a 5000mAh battery and 64MP primary camera.