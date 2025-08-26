Flipkart Black premium subscription launched at ₹1499 per year: Check other benefits

E-commerce platform Flipkart has introduced a new premium subscription service in India called Flipkart Black, aimed at offering users shopping, travel and entertainment benefits. The service is positioned as a direct rival to Amazon Prime and replaces Flipkart VIP, the company’s earlier premium plan.

Priced at ₹1,499 per year, Flipkart Black is currently available at an introductory rate of ₹990 until the end of this month. Membership is valid for 365 days from activation and can be renewed annually.

One of the key highlights is a complimentary one-year subscription to YouTube Premium, giving users ad-free video streaming, offline downloads, background play and access to YouTube Music. The benefit remains active only during the membership period and is tied to a single YouTube account.

Flipkart Black perks include:

Exclusive Flipkart Black Deals on premium appliances and gadgets

₹1 rescheduling and cancellation on bookings made via Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel

5% SuperCoins cashback on every transaction (up to ₹100 per purchase)

An extra 5% off on orders (up to ₹1,000) when using SuperCoins

Early access to major shopping events, along with 15% instant bank offers during these sales

24x7 priority customer support with reduced waiting times

Personalised lifestyle and entertainment offers curated by Flipkart

The company said that the new subscription is designed for “digitally native” customers who value personalisation, premium experiences and instant access to services.

Flipkart Black sits alongside the platform’s free loyalty programme, Flipkart Plus, which continues to offer perks such as additional SuperCoins cashback. Unlike Plus, Flipkart Black is a paid service and adds benefits that extend beyond the shopping platform, including entertainment and travel.

Rahat Patel, Vice President at Flipkart, said in a statement that the first set of benefits focuses on shopping, entertainment and travel, with more to be added over time.

By replacing Flipkart VIP, which cost ₹799 annually but lacked many of the new perks, the company hopes to attract more members to its premium ecosystem and strengthen its position against rivals in India’s subscription market.