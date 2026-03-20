Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down amid IPO plans

Flipkart’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman announces his exit from the company after a decade-long tenure. The exit comes at a time when the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm prepares for its planned IPO next year.

Media reports suggest that Venkataraman will not leave immediately but will transition gradually over the next few months as the company brings in his replacement.

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It is a developing story; we have reached out to Flipkart for confirmation.