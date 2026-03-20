Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down amid IPO plans

Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down amid IPO plans

Flipkart's CFO has reportedly stepped down as the company expands its positions in the e-commerce market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down amid IPO plansFlipkart CFO steps down

Flipkart’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman announces his exit from the company after a decade-long tenure. The exit comes at a time when the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm prepares for its planned IPO next year.

Media reports suggest that Venkataraman will not leave immediately but will transition gradually over the next few months as the company brings in his replacement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It is a developing story; we have reached out to Flipkart for confirmation. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 20, 2026 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today