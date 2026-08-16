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Flipkart Freedom Sale ends today : 6 phones under Rs 30,000 worth checking out

Flipkart Freedom Sale ends today : 6 phones under Rs 30,000 worth checking out

Flipkart Freedom Sale brings several smartphone options under Rs 30,000, giving you choices across performance, cameras, storage and battery life without stretching your budget during the sale.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale ends today : 6 phones under Rs 30,000 worth checking outFlipkart Freedom Sale offers six smartphone options under Rs 30,000 with varied features.

Today is the last day for Flipkart's Freedom Sale, which means you have a few hours left to grab discounts on smartphones and various electronics. Select products also feature extra benefits, including bank discounts, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.

If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone without crossing the ₹30,000 mark, here are six options worth considering based on their specifications and listed prices.

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Must Read: India smartphone market hits five-year low: Phones under Rs 10,000 are fast disappearing

Motorola Edge 70: 27,999

The Motorola Edge 70 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor clocked at up to 2.8GHz. You get 50MP + 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. The phone also features a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme P4x 5G: 23,499

The Realme P4x 5G offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. It gets a 6.72-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery, along with 50MP + 2MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: 25,999

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Its other highlights include a 6.7-inch display, 6,000mAh battery, 50MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 12MP front camera.

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vivo T5x 5G: 27,999

The vivo T5x 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 7400-Turbo. It has a 6.76-inch display, a 7,200mAh battery, 50MP + 2MP rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera.

Must Read: Redmi K100 Pro, K100 Pro Max launched: Packs 9,070mAh battery, 185Hz display, and 200MP camera

Realme P4R 5G: 24,999

The Realme P4R 5G offers 6GB RAM and 256GB storage with the Dimensity 6300 processor. It features a 6.8-inch display, an 8,000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: 24,999

The vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage and the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It packs a 6.74-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge, 50MP + 0.08MP rear cameras and a 5MP front camera.

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If you are shopping during the sale, remember that the listed prices can vary depending on the applicable bank, exchange and other promotional offers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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