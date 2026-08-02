Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max revealed: All details

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Flipkart sale: iPhone 17 series deals and discounts

While Flipkart has not revealed the official sale price of the iPhone 17 models, it has teased the price, giving hints of what to expect. As per the Flipkart sale page, the base iPhone 17 model will be available at an effective sale price of Rs 7x,900, in which the “x” is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, the prices for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been revealed, and they will be available at effective prices of Rs 1,20,900 and Rs 1, 35, 900 respectively. In addition, Flipkart is also bringing discounts on iPhone Air, which will be available at Rs 9x,900, where the “x” is yet to be revealed.

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The base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also be available at exciting sale prices of Rs 62,900 and Rs 75,900 during the Flipkart sale.

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If you’re looking for more affordable options, then iPhone 15 will be available at just Rs 55,900, and the iPhone 16e will be available at just Rs 58,900 during the sale.

iPhone 17 price hike

In recent months, smartphone brands have been increasing the prices of their latest generation models amid a RAM shortage and rising chip prices. Apple is also expected to increase the prices of iPhone 17 models this month, ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro models' launch. Therefore, it is the best time to get the iPhone 17 series at a reasonable price, before the price hikes.