Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone Air get massive discounts

Flipkart sale: Top iPhone deal

iPhone 17: During the Flipkart Freedom sale, the iPhone 17 is available at an effective price of just Rs 79,900, down from Rs 82,900. This also might be the last chance to buy the iPhone 17 at a lower price, as Apple may soon increase prices of its iPhone models. In terms of specifications and features, the iPhone promises premium features with a 120Hz ProMotion display, an A19 chip, a dual camera setup, and more.

iPhone 16: If you’re looking for more affordable options, then the iPhone 16 is available at Rs 61,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from its retail price of Rs 69,900. The iPhone 16 also offers premium features, including Apple Intelligence, impressive camera performance, and retains a stylish design.

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iPhone Air: If you’re looking for a slimmer smartphone experience, then iPhone Air could be the perfect choice this year, and it’s available for under Rs 1 Lakh on Flipkart. The iPhone Air originally retails for Rs 1,19,900, but buyers can get it for an effective price of Rs 97,900 during the sale.

iPhone 17 Pro: Lastly, if you are looking for a Pro-level experience, then Flipkart has also introduced discounts on iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro model is available at an effective sale price of Rs 1,22,900, down from Rs 1,34,900. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of Rs 1,37,900.

