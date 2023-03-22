Flipkart introduces Exchange Program for used air conditioners

Time to buy a new air conditioner but wondering what to do with the old one? Selling it to a junk dealer is unlikely to get much return. Well, e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched an exchange program for used air conditioners. With this program, users will be able to exchange their old, used AC on the ecommerce platform. Flipkart says, this program will apply to all kinds of air conditioners. Customers can exchange their used ACs irrespective of where they were purchased and will be rolled out across Flipkart’s serviceable pin codes in the country.

HOW IT WORKS: AIR CONDITIONER EXCHANGE PROGRAMME

1. Consumers can place order for new AC and provide details of old AC on the product page to avail exchange value.

2. Old AC will be uninstalled by trained technician (free of cost and for a limited period).

3. The uninstalled unit will be verified at the doorstep by our delivery agent.

4. If the checks match, the new AC will be delivered and the old AC will be picked up.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of New Businesses, Flipkart, said, “Over the years, there has been an ever-growing market for re-selling air conditioners which is highly unorganized and difficult to navigate. Through the AC Exchange Program on Flipkart, we aim to simplify this process and address nuanced pain points such as the uninstallation of old air conditioners to offer an end-to-end solution that combines the best value for the product, convenience, and discoverability. At Flipkart Group, it is our continuous endeavour to bring innovative tech-enabled solutions and enable reusability and responsible recycling which are indispensable in creating a sustainable economy.”

The growing usage of air conditioners in the country is leading to a high generation of scrap. The imprudent disposal of old AC generates waste that leads to the contamination of soil, water and air. A reason why government is forcing electronics manufacturers to focus on collecting end of cycle electronics and recycling them. With this initiative, Flipkart aims to contribute towards a circular economy. It has partnered with certified e-waste recycling companies to ensure the safe and responsible disposal of scrap generated.

Also Read

Parents can be jailed for sharing their child's photos on social media in this country

JPMorgan Chase kept Rs 10.7 crore worth of nickel in warehouse, turned out to be stones