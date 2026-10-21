Flipkart promotes Renuka Singaram as quick-commerce growth puts supply chain efficiency in focus

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Why logistics matters as Flipkart Minutes expands

Singaram’s responsibilities span Minutes and Flipkart’s non-large supply chain, which handles logistics for shipments outside the large-item category. She joined Flipkart in October 2014 after working at Dell India between 2009 and 2014, according to Moneycontrol.

The promotion comes as Flipkart scales Minutes in a competitive market that includes Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. Supply chain efficiency and last-mile logistics are central to fulfilling orders quickly without allowing operating costs to rise disproportionately.

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According to Flipkart’s recent update, Minutes has grown fourfold year-on-year and operates across more than 150 cities and 9,000-plus PIN codes through nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres. The company said the service would offer more than 77,000 products across over 1,400 categories during the Big Billion Days sale.

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The challenge goes beyond faster deliveries

Expanding the product range brings additional operational demands. Platforms must decide which products to stock at each location, anticipate local demand, and maintain availability while fulfilling orders quickly. These considerations matter more as quick commerce moves beyond daily essentials into higher-value, less frequently purchased products.

Minutes is also expanding beyond major metropolitan markets. In a September update, Flipkart said its customer base in Tier 2 and smaller cities grew nearly 25 times year-on-year, while its Gen Z customer base grew nearly fivefold.

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What it means for Flipkart

The promotion comes as Flipkart Internet reported an 18% year-on-year rise in FY26 revenue from operations to ₹1,45,880 crore. Its consolidated net loss narrowed marginally to ₹8,468 crore from ₹8,646 crore, according to Moneycontrol.

While the promotion does not confirm a change in strategy, Singaram’s remit places supply chain operations and Minutes under a senior leader as the company expands. The challenge will be balancing delivery speed, product availability, and fulfilment costs as quick commerce grows.