Foldable smartphone shipments expected to grow 52% in 2023

Global shipments of foldable smartphones are expected to grow significantly in the coming year. In 2023, shipments are forecasted to reach 22.7 million units, representing a 52% increase from the previous year. According to Counterpoint Research, this growth is expected despite a decline in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to economic downturn and inflation.

The foldable smartphone market is expected to see increased competition in 2023, with a number of Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) entering the space. However, Samsung is expected to maintain its leading position in the market. HONOR, Motorola, and Xiaomi are also expected to enter the foldable smartphone market outside of China, while Huawei, OPPO, and vivo are expected to launch new foldable products. The increase in competition is expected to lead to a reduction in prices, which have previously been a barrier to the widespread adoption of foldable devices. Currently, Samsung dominates the Foldable segment with its Fold and Flip series of Galaxy smartphones.

In the ultra-premium segment of the smartphone market, defined as devices priced at $1,000 and above, foldable devices have gained a foothold, with shipment shares reaching double digits this year and expected to surpass 20% in 2023. Despite this growth, the overall numbers for foldable smartphones remain small compared to the broader smartphone market.

Apple has not yet entered the foldable smartphone market, but it is known for taking its time and is currently the subject of speculation and rumor.

Also read: Apple 'Find my iPhone' feature saves woman after car falls 200 feet

Senior Analyst Jene Park commented on the foldable smartphone market, “In 2023, competition is set to intensify in the global foldable smartphone market as the number of participating OEMs will increase. Samsung launched the Galaxy W 23 Flip/Fold in response to the strong foldable demand in China, while Chinese OEMs are expanding to the Western European market. In light of these events, the China and Western Europe foldable markets will likely become the center of a fierce battle.”

Also read: Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop in India; check price, other details