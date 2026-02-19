'For, by, and of the humans': Ashwini Vaishnaw lays out India’s vision at India AI Impact Summit 2026

On February 19, in a welcome address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined a vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) that is anchored to human safety and dignity. Vaishnaw called for an AI era that is "for the humans, by the humans, and of the humans."

Today, Vaishnaw addressed the global audience from technologists to industry leaders. The Minister highlighted India's dual role as a responsible global leader in technology.

IT Minister calls for India’s "Intelligence Age"

During the address, Vaishnaw talked about the recent international rankings and reports, including India’s global AI Index ranking. He highlighted that India is among the top nations for AI adoption, talent, and diffusion. This is said to be due to India’s unique infrastructure, including a massive clean energy backbone.

Vaishnaw acknowledged the significant disruptions facing the IT industry. He also highlighted that the government is not only observing these shifts but also working with academia and industry to upskill and reskill the workforce.

"AI Index places India among the leading countries in AI adoption, AI talent, and AI diffusion. But we are also conscious of the challenges that are facing our IT industry, and to mitigate it, we are working with the industry and academia to upskill, reskill, and to build a new talent pipeline for this new intelligence age,” said Vaishnaw.

Mitigating risks, maximising human dignity

While Vaishnaw showed optimism for the AI, he also talked about the necessity of safety. He urged the "topmost brains" at the summit to provide suggestions for mitigating the risks that could come with rapid AI deployment.