Forget Apple iPhone's eSIM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones will support iSIMs

Qualcomm and Thales have jointly announced the first Integrated SIM or iSIM certification. The new technology is set to replace the conventional SIM card and is embedded directly into the phone's main processor starting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which eliminates the need for a dedicated chip.

The technology provides the same digital sign-ups and security benefits as the current eSIMs but with added advantages. The most notable of these advantages is the iSIM technology supports the same remote provisioning standard as the eSIM, which means that mobile phone carriers won't have to upgrade their systems to support iSIM-based devices.

Also, with the extra space, phone manufacturers can leverage it to include bigger batteries and other essential components. It's not yet clear whether phone manufacturers will pass on any savings from the reduced footprint to customers.

“The world’s first security certification of an iSIM by the GSMA follows several years of intense development work by Qualcomm Technologies and Thales. Alongside the increasingly popular eSIM, the Thales 5G iSIM gives device makers and mobile operators even greater freedom to offer their customers effortless over-the-air connectivity, and more exciting and accessible product designs,” Guillaume Lafaix, VP of embedded products at Thales Mobile said.

This transition to digital SIMs has already begun with many smartphones now featuring eSIM support, with the latest iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models not having physical SIM trays at all in the United States.

While the companies haven't yet revealed which phone models will have the iSIM technology, the new feature could encourage more manufacturers to use digital SIMs as it is easier to implement.

