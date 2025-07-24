Forget replying to messages? WhatsApp is testing a new reminders feature

WhatsApp is testing a new reminder feature aimed at helping users stay on top of important messages that can easily get buried in busy chats or forgotten after being read. Currently available in beta for Android users, this update allows individuals to set notification alerts for specific messages within a conversation, offering a more proactive alternative to starring messages or pinning chats.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the reminder functionality is being rolled out through the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.14 via the Google Play Beta Program, following an earlier release through version 2.24.25.29.

With this new feature, users can long-press any message and select a “Remind me” option from the three-dot menu. They can then choose from preset time intervals: 2 hours, 8 hours, or 24 hours, or set a custom reminder. Once set, the message receives a small bell icon, making it easier to identify within a thread.

Image credits: WABetaInfo

When the chosen time arrives, WhatsApp sends a notification labelled with a “🔔Reminder” tag. This alert includes the original message content, its chat origin, and a media preview if applicable, functioning similarly to a standard message notification. The feature supports all message formats, including text, images, videos, GIFs, and more.

The reminder system is designed to work on a per-message basis, meaning users must individually select and set alerts for each message they wish to be reminded about. It complements existing tools such as message starring and pinned chats, but could prove particularly useful in high-traffic group or Channel discussions where messages can easily go unnoticed.

In addition, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is experimenting with a related feature that proactively notifies users about unread messages from frequent contacts. This aims to help users avoid missing messages from people they regularly engage with, especially when juggling multiple conversations.

As with all beta features, there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout, but these updates are expected to reach iOS via the TestFlight programme in future builds.