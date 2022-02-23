Fossil’s limited-edition Smiley backpack will set you back by Rs 39,000

Fossil has launched a limited-edition backpack that is a part of Smiley’s exclusive Collector’s Edition. This collection is going to include 50 products made in collaboration with brands across fashion, lifestyle, beauty, home, etc., to celebrate Smiley’s 50th anniversary, out of which Fossil’s backpack is one of the products.

The very well-known smiley face was trademarked in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani and has become one of the most recognisable icons in graphic design. Its cultural influence ranges from Talking Heads to Nirvana, Acid House to DC Comics, Banksy to Murakami, and more. And since, Smiley has also grown to become an international lifestyle brand with over 400 global partners.

The 50 products that are going to be a part of the anniversary collection are all inspired by renowned graffiti artist Andre Saraiva’s reimagining of the iconic Smiley logo. Saraiva was a part of the early Parisian graffiti movement and is famous for his cartoonish characters and his alter ego ‘Mr. A’.

“When approaching the redesign of the logo, Saraiva wanted to capture the essence of boundless positivity at the core of the Smiley brand. Merging both icons, Mr. A and the Smiley face, Saraiva has created a truly unique design to celebrate the brand anniversary with his signature spray cans,” the company detailed in its announcement.

“As a brand fuelled by creativity and optimism, the Fossil team is thrilled to commemorate Smiley. After 50 years, Smiley’s mantra of ‘Take The Time To Smile’ is more relevant today than ever,” said Melissa Lowenkron, General Manager, Fossil Brand.

“After the challenging last couple of years, what better way to navigate out of these times with this campaign that aims to reverse a global smile deficit, spread positivity and fill the world with smiles in 2022,” added Nicolas Loufrani, Smiley CEO.

The backpack created by Fossil is made with vegan cactus and Repreve recycled polyester lining and is designed according to the Buckner silhouette. The bag features retro colours, signature and 50th anniversary Smiley graphics, and additional functionality with a detachable fanny pack.

The Smiley x Fossil Buckner Backpack retails for Rs 38,995 and is available in a limited quantity of just 25 units assigned to the Indian market, with around 350 units available globally.

