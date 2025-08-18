Foxconn begins iPhone 17 production at $2.8 billion Bengaluru facility

Foxconn has commenced operations at its new plant in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, beginning with small-scale production of the iPhone 17. This is the company’s second-largest facility outside China and has been set up with an investment of USD 2.8 billion (about ₹25,000 crore).

The factory faced an initial setback when hundreds of Chinese engineers returned home abruptly, briefly interrupting production. However, Foxconn was able to bring in specialists from Taiwan and other regions to bridge the gap and resume operations.

Advertisement

Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries, M B Patil, welcomed the development. “Pleased to share that Foxconn has commenced production of the latest iPhone 17 at its new manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This is Foxconn’s 2nd largest unit outside China, built with an investment of $2.8 billion (₹25,000 crore)."

"This milestone is not just about assembling smartphones, it reflects Karnataka’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs, strengthening supply chains, and powering India’s export ambitions. Apple is scaling up its India output rapidly, and Bengaluru will play a pivotal role in making India the iPhone capital of the world. Despite initial challenges, Foxconn’s operations are on track, reaffirming investor confidence in Karnataka’s robust ecosystem,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Joins the iPhone Map | #Foxconn Begins #iPhone 17 Production



Pleased to share that Foxconn has commenced production of the latest iPhone 17 at its new manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This is Foxconn’s 2nd largest unit outside China, built with an… — M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 18, 2025

Apple is rapidly increasing its iPhone output in India. According to multiple sources, the company aims to produce 60 million units this year, up from around 35-40 million in 2024-25. In the year ended March 31, 2025, Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones in India, valued at an estimated USD 22 billion.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, highlighted India’s growing importance in Apple’s global supply chain during the company’s earnings call on July 31. He noted that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. in June 2025 had originated from India. Cook had earlier confirmed that all iPhones sold in the U.S. during the June quarter would be shipped from Indian factories.

Advertisement

Apple’s performance in India has also been strong. iPhone supplies in the country rose 21.5 per cent year-on-year to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with the iPhone 16 being the top-shipped model. In the June quarter, Apple’s iPhone shipments grew 19.7 per cent compared with last year, giving the company a 7.5 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market, according to the latest IDC data.