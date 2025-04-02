Foxconn to double iPhone production in India as Apple deepens local manufacturing push: Report

Apple supplier Foxconn is preparing to significantly ramp up iPhone production at its Indian manufacturing facilities, with plans to assemble up to 30 million units in 2025, more than double its output from last year, according to a new report by The Economic Times.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report states that Foxconn assembled approximately 12 million iPhones in India in 2024. Now, the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer is conducting limited-scale production trials at its Bengaluru facility, marking the early stages of a full-scale manufacturing expansion.

These trial runs are reportedly focused on assessing whether the Bengaluru plant can meet Apple’s notoriously strict quality standards at high volumes. “The trials are to evaluate readiness for scale and alignment with Apple’s quality expectations,” said one source quoted by the publication.

Once these tests are complete, Foxconn is expected to move to the “revenue build” phase, during which iPhones assembled in India will be shipped commercially, both for domestic sale and export.

The timing aligns with policy support from the Indian government. Foxconn is set to benefit from reduced import duties on smartphone components, announced as part of the Union Budget, aimed at bolstering local electronics manufacturing.

Apple, which began iPhone production in India in 2017, is increasingly viewing the country as a strategic hub. Beyond smartphones, the company is said to be laying the groundwork to manufacture iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods in India. Apple is also reportedly scaling up hiring across its local operations to support this transition.

The diversification comes as part of Apple’s broader effort to reduce reliance on China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

If Foxconn meets its ambitious 2025 production target of 25–30 million units, India could account for a significant portion of global iPhone output, strengthening the country’s position in Apple’s global supply chain.