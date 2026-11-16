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Does AI replace entry-level jobs?

Varrier pointed to a June 2026 study by Cognizant and Pearson, The AI Workforce Pulse: The Adaptability Imperative, which stated that Indian organisations estimate 37% of entry-level tasks are already being performed by AI, higher than the 33% global average. 80% of people stated that AI lets staff focus on higher-value work.

However, there’s another transformation brewing for entry-level jobs. The study further revealed that 94% of HR leaders surveyed expect AI to create entry-level roles that do not exist today.

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If we look at the industry-wide trend, Nasscom estimated that India's tech sector added about 135,000 people in FY26, compared to about 133,000 in FY25. A significant share of new jobs came from Global Capability Centres (GCCs). On the other hand, campus hiring declined significantly, making it harder for students to secure entry-level jobs.

Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar was blunter in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, as reported by AI Weekly. “From a fresher's point of view, it is a concern, (and) I will not sugarcoat it any differently,” he said.

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Role transformation, not disappearance

When asked about whether AI is limiting job opportunities for freshers, Varrier said the shift is real but should not be read as a collapse. “AI is automating some routine and repetitive tasks that have traditionally formed part of entry-level work,” he said. “However, we see the broader story as one of role transformation rather than the disappearance of entry-level opportunity.”

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He described the change in day-to-day work. “We are seeing a shift from roles focused primarily on task execution toward roles that involve validating AI outputs, interpreting results, managing exceptions and applying human judgment,” Varrier said.

Varrier further stated that young professionals may start spending less time on routine execution and focus more on managing AI-assisted workflows, such as “interpreting insights, solving business problems and identifying situations that require human judgment.”

This showcases an industry-wide trend where basic coding and software testing may not be enough for young professionals to secure a job in the AI era.

India's AI readiness challenge

While the AI era has been a challenge for young professionals, but Varrier bets on India’s digitally comfortable workforce. However, the AI skills gap still persists, which could become a major hurdle in preparing India's workforce for the changing demands of the job market. “The question is not whether India has the talent to succeed, but whether we can develop AI-ready capabilities at the speed and scale required across industries,” he stated.

He further highlighted that employers want people who combine digital fluency with critical thinking, communication, creativity and industry knowledge. Cognizant's earlier New Work, New World 2026 study, he noted, found that 93% of jobs could be impacted in some way by AI.

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“AI can generate outputs, but people must provide context, ask the right questions, evaluate the results and remain accountable for decisions,” he said.

When asked about what colleges and freshers should do to prepare for the AI era, Varrier stated the biggest challenge in education is “the gap between academic learning and workplace application.” He stated universities must regularly update their courses in consultation with companies, and students should get more opportunities to work with companies and gain practical experience via internships, apprenticeships, and project-based learning.

For students, he laid out three priorities: build AI fluency, strengthen critical thinking, problem-finding and domain skills; and invest in communication, collaboration and learning agility.

His message to every young Indian entering the workforce this year: “My message would be simple: stay curious, embrace continuous learning and do not see AI as something competing with you.”

Cognizant's three-pronged talent strategy

Varrier revealed that Cognizant is preparing its existing workforce for the AI era by creating specialised AI roles and continuing to hire fresh graduates. Around 46,000 Cognizant employees have completed at least one certification in advanced AI platforms, including Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini and GitHub Copilot, and around 74,000 employees are undergoing training, he said.

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The company is building two categories of specialised professionals: 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators. The frontier certified engineers will build agentic AI systems that can independently perform tasks, make decisions and execute workflows. Whereas the frontier business operators will manage business outcomes by combining human decision-making with AI-powered digital labour. Its Synapse initiative targets upskilling two million people globally by 2030.

If we look at the company’s hiring numbers, as per February 2026, CFO Jatin Dalal said Cognizant plans to hire about 24,000-25,000 freshers this year, which is said to be roughly 20% more than the around 20,000 it took in during 2025. CEO Ravi Kumar S has described the approach as building a “broader pyramid.” By September 30, 2026, Cognizant's headcount stood at 359,900, up 10,100 from a year earlier, as it reported third-quarter revenue of $5.66 billion, up 4.6%.