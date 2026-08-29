From Apple to the Boardroom: Tim Cook’s leadership roles beyond Apple

Examining Cook’s appointments beyond Apple highlights the specific entities with which he maintains official ties. It also illustrates the broader network of business, academic and sports institutions associated with one of the tech industry's prominent leaders.

Tim Cook’s role at Apple

Cook has served on Apple’s Board of Directors since becoming CEO in August 2011. Before taking the top job, his responsibilities at Apple included worldwide sales and operations, supply-chain management, service and support, and the Macintosh division.

His position on Apple’s board has therefore been part of his leadership at the company since he became chief executive.

Tim Cook and Nike

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Outside Apple, Cook has served on Nike’s Board of Directors since 2005. His association with the sportswear company predates his appointment as Apple CEO by several years.

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The Nike board position is one of Cook’s longest-standing external corporate roles and has remained part of his professional career while he has led Apple.

Duke University and other boards

Cook also serves on the Board of Trustees of Duke University. The university has a personal connection to Cook - he earned his Master of Business Administration from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 1988 and was named a Fuqua Scholar.

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Beyond Apple, Nike and Duke, Cook also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

These positions give Cook formal roles across technology, business, higher education and sport. While Apple remains the central part of his professional career, his board and trustee positions show that his work has extended into several institutions outside the company.