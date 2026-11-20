However, its stock-market debut made several millionaires and billionaires, including some of the known celebrities from Hollywood and the sports sector. Alongside Anthropic leadership and founding members, Ashton Kutcher, Will.i.am, and Tristan Thompson are also set to benefit from the AI company's blockbuster market debut.

Celebrities set to gain from the debut

Ashton Kutcher: The Hollywood star has started to make headlines after his partner, Guy Oseary and their investment firm Sound Ventures made a massive early bet on Anthropic, with a stake worth nearly $11 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. Initially, they invested $35 million in Anthropic, and later another $400 million, taking their total investment to approximately $435 million. Now, their combined stake in Anthropic is estimated to be worth nearly $11 billion. Its investment gives the firm an estimated 0.5% ownership in the company.

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Will.i.am: The Black Eyed Peas singer and AI investor, and founder and CEO of FYI.AI, have invested in several AI companies, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Runway and Hugging Face. However, the exact amount he personally invested in Anthropic has not been disclosed. Will.i.am is actively involved in the AI ecosystem through his company, investments and academic engagements.

Tristan Thompson: He is a retired NBA player and co-founder of TracyAI, who became an early investor in Anthropic. In a Power Players interview with Brian Sozzi, Thompson stated that he is quite happy with the investment. However, he has not revealed how much money he invested.

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Alongside the celebrities, several other investing firms like ICONIQ Capital, founded by ​Divesh Makan, Michael Anders, and Chad ​Boeding, have invested in Anthropic. ICONIQ reportedly has $30 ⁠billion worth stake in the company. Anthropic board member Vas Narasimhan also joined the trading with $14.6 million worth stake.