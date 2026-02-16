From ‘can we’ to ‘should we’: The new playbook for AI responsible innovation by Adobe

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has now become more than just a chatbot that resolves queries. The technology is not only become mainstream but it has been made accessible to several sectors across enterprise. However, with greater users comes risks.

Experts now argue whether AI can be built, but whether it should be deployed, and how. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Jennifer Mulveny, Director of Government Relations, Adobe Asia Pacific talked about philosophical pivot that is increasingly shaping AI strategy inside large global firms.

“For Adobe, it’s not can we develop and deploy AI — it’s should we? We’ve always had to think about the ‘should,’ Mulveny said. She further added, ““Every new AI tool must go through our AI Ethics Review Board. Engineers propose what they want to build, and it goes through an impact assessment.”

She noted that the human consequences should be the central of decisions for the companies who are building AI tools that affect business operations across creative workflows, businesses and livelihoods.

Highlighting the risk Mulveny said, “If we don’t keep humans at the centre of everything, we’re all going to find ourselves in a lot of trouble.”

She said that trust should be embedded into the AI system for it to work while keeping human interests and welfare in mind.

India as global frontier of AI

Mulveny also talked about India as the global frontier of AI, but as a consumer. She said, “When you are dependent on third-party foundation model providers, you don’t always have visibility into what goes into the AI supply chain.” Therefore, she warns that it is very crucial to understand how these AI models are built and trained, to fully trust the innovations they power.

“If governance and trust are treated as the last step, India will miss the opportunity to win in this AI race,” she said.

“Making AI work is not enough. What will work is making trustworthy AI work for India.” Hence a shift from “Can we build this?” to “Should we deploy this?” Is crucial for maturation in AI’s global journey.