From computer classrooms to boardrooms: NIIT’s AI-led enterprise transformation now powers 63% of revenue

For decades, NIIT was synonymous with computer training classrooms that prepared students for careers in India's burgeoning IT industry. Today, the company is reinventing itself for another technology wave, this time by helping enterprises navigate AI.

The transformation marks a strategic shift in NIIT's business model. The change comes as demand for AI-led workforce transformation accelerates across industries, reflected in the company's growing enterprise business. In Q4FY26, enterprise contributed 63% of NIIT's revenue, while the company added 64 new enterprise customers during the year.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue rose 9% to Rs 390 crore in FY26, while technology programmes grew 20% year-on-year and accounted for 72% of the total revenue.

"Earlier, companies came to us asking us to teach AI as a separate subject. Today, AI is integrated into everything," NIIT Ltd CEO Pankaj Jathar told Business Today speaking on the sidelines of its event World Digital Architect Conclave 2026 where the company announced Integration of StackRoute and RPS Consulting into its enterprise tech. "You no longer study how to code; you study how to code using AI."

That shift is changing not just curriculum but also NIIT's role inside enterprises. Beyond technical training, the company is increasingly engaging with CXOs on AI governance, deployment strategies, talent planning and organisational transformation.

Advertisement

The evolution reflects a broader opportunity emerging in enterprise AI. As organisations move beyond experimentation, demand is shifting from standalone AI courses to large-scale capability building, leadership education and workforce transformation.

Yet, AI adoption remains uneven across the corporate landscape.

According to Jathar, Global System Integrators (GSIs) are the most mature users of AI because they are already building AI solutions for clients. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are the next rung, actively adopting AI across their operations. Domestic enterprises, however, are still in the early stages.

"The conversations are very different," he said. "With GSIs, discussions revolve around questions like how to train more Forward Deployed Engineers or how to identify software engineers who can take up AI-native roles. With Indian enterprises, many conversations are still around understanding where AI can create value."

Advertisement

One of the biggest barriers, he argues, is not access to AI models but enterprise data readiness.

"You can't leapfrog the data side. Companies first need to digitise their information, automate processes and make data accessible before AI agents can deliver value," Jathar said, adding that many Indian enterprises are still building these foundations, while GCCs often inherit mature digital infrastructure from their global parent organisations.

The shift is also creating new revenue opportunities for NIIT beyond the traditional IT sector. Alongside GCCs and technology firms, the company is seeing growing demand from automotive, telecom, logistics, manufacturing and financial services firms seeking to reskill employees for an AI-driven workplace.

For a company that once built India's IT workforce from classrooms, the next phase of growth may increasingly come from boardrooms.