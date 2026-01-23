From gold in iPhones to now in robots: Caviar launches world’s first luxury humanoid robot ‘Aladdin’

After gold-etched iPhones, Caviar, the luxury brand that customises technology products, has launched the world’s first luxury humanoid robot called “Aladdin”. Apparently, the humanoid robot is dressed in gold with ornate design motifs, making it unique and more akin to a collectable luxury artefact.

Caviar has reimagined Unitree’s existing G1 humanoid robot into a luxury product. The robot is designed with premium materials, ornate detailing, and cultural motifs, which are inspired by Arab culture and traditional Eastern culture.

Aladdin is built for only a small group of people, and the robot will only be customised after receiving a private commission. This is quite similar to how luxury watchmakers or art studios work. Therefore, each unit will be customised with gold accents and precious stones as per the brand. This means that every humanoid robot will look different since buyers will be deciding on the patterns, symbols, and materials

Reimaged Unitree’s G1 as “Aladdin”: Specifications and features

Aladdin runs on the Unitree G1 platform that offers advanced movement capabilities. It is 130 cm tall and weighs approximately 35 kilograms. The robot features 23 independently movable joints to walk, move its arms, gesture, and behave like humans.

It functions, and engineering remains the same as the original model, but only the exteriors are redesigned. Caviar says that Aladdin is inspired by stories from One Thousand and One Nights. However, the humanoid robot is envisioned as a digital-age hero whose power lies in intelligence and technological capability.

With a reimagined humanoid robot, Caviar takes a next step to bring luxury tech to its customers. Recently, the company launched the Secret Love iPhone 17 Pro collection, which starts at $10,200 (approx. 9,34,000). These iPhones were also reimaged with textured gold details and Christmas ornaments for the holiday season.