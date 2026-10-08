From Indian mythology to AAA gaming: Can Amitabh Bachchan and Amish Tripathi make ‘Age of Bhaarat’ a global gaming hit?

Tripathi, known for his Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series, is leading narrative development, ensuring the lore remains authentic yet accessible to international audiences. Bachchan, a longtime supporter of Tripathi’s books, is deeply involved in the creative process and lends his iconic voice to the game’s trailer, adding cinematic weight to the project’s global pitch.

Why gaming matters for Indian soft power

The collaborators see gaming as the next frontier for exporting Indian stories. Indian culture and mythology are going global through one of the last unconquered mediums: video games, notes a report on the rising indie gaming revolution in India. With budgets and production cycles comparable to Hollywood films, AAA titles like The Age of Bhaarat aim to place Indian epics alongside globally recognised franchises such as God of War, but with distinctly Indian imagery and gameplay.

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Tripathi has emphasised that the project is about more than entertainment. It’s about taking our rich heritage global in an interactive format that resonates with the youth, he said, framing the game as a soft-power push for India’s cultural narratives.

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What to expect next

The game’s trailer already showcases sweeping landscapes, mythical beasts and layered storytelling, signalling a high-production push for PC and console platforms. While an earlier AAA game from the Bachchan–Tripathi partnership was reported as released mid-last year, The Age of Bhaarat is positioned as the flagship franchise, with plans to expand into films, TV series and merchandise.

The duo’s gaming gambit marks a key milestone in the “Create in India” ambition, betting that global gamers are ready for a mythological epic where an ordinary hero becomes a powerful Forest Warden armed with magical capabilities.