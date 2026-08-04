From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models during the upcoming launch event. However, it may not announce the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 models. This year, the Pro models are set for major upgrades such as the 2nm A20 Pro processor, upgraded cameras with variable aperture, bigger batteries, and new AI-powered upgrades.

iPhone Ultra: Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone Ultra, its first foldable phone. Reports suggest that the foldable could feature a 7.8-inch foldable OLED main display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It will likely feature a dual camera setup with a 48MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. It will likely share a similar processor to the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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Apple Watch Ultra 4: The watch will likely be powered by Apple's next-generation S12 system-in-package (SiP). It is also rumoured to offer 64GB of onboard storage, along with 5G cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite SOS support. It can also get built-in Touch ID and non-invasive blood glucose monitoring features.

Apple Watch Series 12: The smartwatch is rumoured to support Apple Intelligence and a revamped Siri experience in watchOS 27, alongside a new high blood pressure notification feature. It may also come with a new S12 chip, marking its first major processor upgrade in around three years.

