From iPhone SE 3 to new iPads: What we might see at Apple’s spring event

Apple’s first event of 2022 should take place around March or April and the company is expected to launch around three new devices, according to reports. The iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and a new Mac, might be on the cards for the spring event.

Apple usually announces a limited number of products during its spring event, saving the bigger trove for the fall event. The upcoming March or April event, as reports suggest, is expected to “feature a range of minor updates or complementary products”.

While the date for the spring event has not been announced yet, the company should share some information soon.

One thing is more or less certain though, that Apple is going to announce the iPhone SE 3 in spring. So far we know that the iPhone SE 3 might come with the same design as the iPhone SE 2 that launched in 2020 but it should feature a faster processor and support 5G.

Also, if the design on the iPhone SE 3 is the same as the older one, Apple is going to retain the Touch ID button on the device this time around. A design upgrade on the iPhone SE series is expected to come in with the future model.

Reports suggest that besides the iPhone SE 3, Apple might also launch a new iPad Air in the upcoming event. Apple’s last iPad Air was launched in 2020 and it was a significant upgrade over the older air models in terms of design (square edges) and the Touch ID button, and of course, multiple colours.

The new iPad Air expected this year should be powered by the A15 Bionic and should have a 10.9-inch screen, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The new iPad Air might also come in various colour options and a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, Apple might also introduce a new Mac during the spring event that could either be the Mac mini or a higher-end iMac. This new Mac should be powered by the M1 Pro chip and might be an upgrade to the 27-inch Mac as reports suggest. This device is expected to be a part of Apple’s transition from Intel to its own chips.

Sticking to traditions, Apple is expected to launch a much larger range of devices at its fall event later this year. Rumours have it that Apple is going to launch the “widest array of new hardware products in its history” at the 2022 fall event. And the lineup should include “four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad and iPad Pros.”

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro may come with 5X periscope camera

Also Read: Apple TV's 'WeCrashed' chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork