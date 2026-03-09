Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
From iPhones to MacBooks, Apple retires 15 devices in major lineup shake-up

From iPhones to MacBooks, Apple retires 15 devices in major lineup shake-up

iPhone 16e, MacBook Air M4, Pro Display XDR, and more, Apple quietly pulls 15 devices off its shelves

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026 11:17 AM IST
From iPhones to MacBooks, Apple retires 15 devices in major lineup shake-upApple products to be discontinued.

Between March 2 and March 4, Apple announced several new-generation products, including the iPhone 17e, the M4 iPad Air, the MacBook Neo, and others. Now, as new devices come to market, the Cupertino-based giant has retired about 15 of itsprevious-generation devices, including iPhones and MacBooks. Therefore, here’s a list of all devices Apple has officially discontinued from its official store, and what you should consider buying instead.

Advertisement

Related Articles

15 discontinued Apple products

iPhone 16e
11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3
13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3
13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 
15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 
13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M5 and 512GB storage 
14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro 
16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro
14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max 
16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max 
Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and 512GB memory
‌Studio Display‌ with A13 Bionic 
Pro Display XDR 
Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR 
Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter 

However, some of these devices can be purchased via third-party retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores at a discounted price. In addition, interested buyers can also wait for upcoming sales to get better deals on older-generation Apple products.

Apple’s latest line-up of products

Last week, Apple announced a series of products from the affordable to the flagship series. Here’s what’s latest you can buy:

Advertisement

iPhone 17e: Apple launched its affordable phone, the iPhone 17e, with A19 chip for upgraded performance. The smartphone is priced at just Rs 64,900

MacBook Air M5: Apple also upgraded its MacBook Air series with the new M5 chip, bringing faster performance. It comes at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

MacBook Neo: In the MacBook series, Apple entered a new price segment with MacBook Neo, bringing the power of the A18 Pro chip, impressive colours, and several impressive features. It is priced at just Rs 69,900.
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip: On March 3, Apple launched the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, along with the new MacBook Pro models.

iPad Air M4: Apple also updated its iPad Air line-up with the M4 chip, refining the daily experience and performance.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today