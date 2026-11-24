Huang's comeback, however, is not without precedent. Corporate history offers several examples of executives returning during periods of financial distress, strategic uncertainty and leadership crises.

Steve Jobs – Apple (1997)

Jobs left Apple in 1985 following a boardroom dispute. He returned more than a decade later after Apple acquired NeXT, the company he had founded. Facing financial difficulties, Apple turned to Jobs, whose subsequent leadership delivered the iMac, iPod and iPhone, transforming the company's fortunes.

MUST READ: Nasdaq falls as Nvidia slides over 7%, AI stocks retreat after Monday's sharp Wall Street rally

NR Narayana Murthy – Infosys (2013)

Murthy returned as executive chairman seven years after stepping away from an executive role. Infosys was struggling with slowing growth, having reported revenue growth of just 5.8% in FY13. The board sought his expertise to restore competitiveness.

Advertisement

Howard Schultz – Starbucks (2008 and 2022)

Schultz returned in 2008 amid slowing sales and concerns over aggressive expansion. He returned again in 2022 as interim CEO when Starbucks faced leadership uncertainty and growing unionisation efforts.

Jack Dorsey – Twitter (2015)

Removed as CEO in 2008, Dorsey returned seven years later following Dick Costolo's departure. His simultaneous leadership of Twitter and Square subsequently attracted scrutiny from activist investors.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CFO Colette Kress kept out of secret talks over Jensen Huang's return as CEO: Report

Bob Iger – Disney (2022)

Iger returned less than three years after handing over leadership to Bob Chapek. Mounting streaming losses, disappointing financial performance and strategic concerns prompted Disney's board to reverse its succession decision.

Advertisement

Pat Gelsinger – Intel (2021)

Gelsinger returned after nearly 12 years to restore Intel's technological competitiveness. His ambitious manufacturing strategy faced challenges, and his departure in December 2024 demonstrated that recalling experienced executives does not guarantee a turnaround.

Elliott Hill – Nike (2024)

Hill returned four years after retiring, becoming CEO for the first time. Nike sought his extensive institutional knowledge to rebuild retailer relationships and revive consumer demand.

Sam Altman – OpenAI (2023)

Altman returned just five days after his dismissal. More than 700 employees threatened to resign unless he was reinstated, while Microsoft offered him a leadership role. OpenAI subsequently reconstituted its board.

DO READ: Trump’s intervention in Huang’s reinstatement raises questions over Nvidia board’s independence: ‘Being run from the White House’

Are corporate boards losing their power?

Huang's reinstatement adds another dimension to corporate governance: political influence. Trump claimed he had personally persuaded Nvidia's board to bring Huang back.

"The answer is no. I believe my intervention was very important," Trump told CNBC when asked whether Huang would have returned without his involvement.

Nvidia confirmed receiving input from senior US government officials before unanimously approving Huang's reinstatement.

Trump's disclosed Nvidia investments have also raised potential conflict-of-interest questions, although the White House maintains that third-party institutions manage his accounts.

Advertisement

While returning executives can restore market confidence, these episodes highlight the competing pressures boards face in balancing independent oversight, shareholder interests, employee sentiment and founder influence.

DON'T MISS: Jensen Huang disclosed additional affairs before he was reinstated as Nvidia CEO: Report