From Tokyo to Osaka while you sleep! Japan unveils its first-ever overnight bullet train

JR Central will run Japan’s first-ever overnight Shinkansen service on the Tokyo–Osaka corridor this summer, the company announced, aiming to give travellers more usable daytime at their destinations.

The special train, named the Tokaido Lumiere Express, will make its debut on August 8 and operate as a late-night departure from the Tokyo metropolitan area with an early-morning arrival in Osaka, JR Central said.

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“Lumiere” is French for "light", a name JR Central says symbolises starting a new day with the morning light. “The train will leave the Tokyo metropolitan area during the 10 p.m. hour, enabling passengers to reach the Kansai region before the first regular Shinkansen of the morning, giving travellers more time at their destination,” JR Central said in a statement.

Schedule, stops and onboard arrangements

The Tokaido Lumiere Express is scheduled to depart Tokyo at 22:00 on August 8 and arrive at Shin-Osaka at 06:59 the following morning. During the overnight run the service will call at Shinagawa, Shin-Yokohama, Gifu-Hashima and Kyoto, JR Central said. Boarding will be allowed only at Tokyo, Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama.

JR Central said the train will park at Gifu-Hashima Station for roughly six hours from midnight until about 06:00, during which time passengers may remain on board. “Shinkansen doors will be opened for about 30 minutes after arrival and prior to departure,” the company added. Under staff guidance, passengers will be allowed to use vending machines and designated smoking areas inside the ticket gates while the train is halted, but they will not be permitted to exit through the station ticket gates to the outside.

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Ticketing and fares

Bookings open at 14:00 on July 3 through the JR Central Tours official website and mobile app, JR Central said. An ordinary car reserved seat between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka is priced at 15,000 yen (tax included). “In addition to ordinary cars, Green Car (first class) packages and child-priced products will also be available for purchase,” the operator added.

Passenger advisories and operational notes

JR Central warned customers that while the train is parked overnight routine track and facility maintenance will take place at Gifu-Hashima Station, and “passengers may experience noise and vibrations inside the train compartments during this period.” The company also said there will be no kiosk or onboard sales cart service during the stop.

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“Smoking is strictly prohibited throughout the train, including in all vestibules and restrooms,” JR Central emphasised in its release.

A trial for demand and convenience

The overnight Shinkansen is being offered as a special travel package only, and JR Central framed the service as a response to rising leisure travel demand during the summer season. By shifting travel hours to the overnight period, the company said, travellers can maximise time at their destination without losing a day to transit.

JR Central did not immediately say whether the Tokaido Lumiere Express will become a regular seasonal offering after the August run. A company spokesperson told reporters the operator will review passenger demand and operational outcomes following the inaugural service before deciding on future runs.