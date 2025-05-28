Fujifilm launches GFX100RF in India: First fixed-lens camera in GFX series unveiled

Fujifilm has announced the Indian debut of the FUJIFILM GFX100RF, the first fixed-lens digital camera in the brand’s GFX Series, promising to make large format photography more accessible and portable than ever before. Riding on the back of its recent X100VI success, Fujifilm aims to attract both professionals and enthusiasts with this innovative launch.

Weighing just 735g, the GFX100RF is the lightest model ever in the GFX line-up, combining a premium build with impressive portability. At the core is a powerful 102-megapixel large format ‘GFX 102MP CMOS II’ sensor, paired with the advanced X-Processor 5 engine, delivering high-speed performance and exceptional image quality. The camera launches in India at ₹5,49,999.

The GFX100RF features several industry-firsts for Fujifilm, including an ‘Aspect Ratio Dial’ allowing users to seamlessly switch between nine classic and creative aspect ratios, inspired by the brand’s deep film and analogue heritage. Its precisely machined aluminium top plate and thoughtfully designed controls further underscore the camera’s premium appeal.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, shared, “With the launch of the GFX100RF, we are making the unmatched quality of large format photography more accessible than ever. This camera reflects Fujifilm’s relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering exceptional imaging performance in a compact, beautifully designed body.”

Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, added, “The GFX100RF is a game-changer, blending Fujifilm’s heritage in medium format excellence with cutting-edge technology. Its lightweight design, new AI-powered autofocus, and seamless usability redefine what’s possible in fixed-lens photography.”

The camera’s newly-developed fixed 35mm F4 lens (equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format) offers versatility for landscapes, portraits, and street scenes, while a built-in 4-stop ND filter, leaf shutter mechanism, and advanced Nano GI coating provide creative flexibility and exceptional image clarity.

On the technology front, the GFX100RF is equipped with advanced AI-powered autofocus and subject detection for animals, vehicles, and more, as well as 4K/30P video capabilities. The inclusion of a digital teleconverter lever and a new two-axis tilt LCD monitor ensures adaptability for diverse shooting conditions. Photographers can also switch aspect ratios with a tactile dial, making the creative process both intuitive and enjoyable.

Completing the package, Fujifilm includes a precision-machined lens hood, dedicated adapter ring, a weather-resistant filter, and for the first time in the GFX series, a stylish rope-type shoulder strap.