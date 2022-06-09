Fujifilm’s hybrid instant camera Instax Mini Evo launched in India for Rs 22,999

Fujifilm launched the Instax Mini Evo camera in India on June 7 and also introduced a new Mini-format Stone Gray film that can be used across its Mini lineup. The Instax Mini Evo is priced at Rs 22,999 and ships with two packs of the Stone Gray film. This new instant camera allows users to shoot and also print their photos on the spot.

The Instax Mini Evo has a retro design and is equipped with a print lever, lens dial and film dial. The lens dial and film dial allow users to choose photo effects as they shoot and the manual print dial has a fun, old-school, analog feel to it. The device offers 100 different shooting effects that can be used while shooting and there is also a 3-inch LCD monitor on the back that can be used to view, modify, and then print the photos.

The company says that the Instax Mini Evo offers an advanced and better print resolution along with a double resolution for exposure as compared to the older Mini devices.

The Instax Mini Evo is supported by the Instax Mini Evo app that comes with features like Saved Images, edit options, remote device control, etc. The app allows you to save images that you have printed with the Instax Mini Evo with the Instax frame to use on your smartphone. You can also use the app to remotely click photos from the camera. Users can also use the app to print photos shot from their smartphone and also apply filters on them.

The Instax Mini Evo has 10 lens effects like Soft Focus, Light Leak, Mirror, etc., and 10 film effects like Retro, Monochrome, etc. Combined, the device offers 100 customisable options for photos.

“Resolution of exposure has been doubled compared to the previous models to achieve greater print quality. The ‘Mini Evo’ offers the ‘Instax-Rich’ mode for rich colors in addition to the ‘Instax-Natural’ mode for softer touch characteristic of Instax prints,” the company said.

