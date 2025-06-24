Galaxy AI may not be free for long, Samsung expected to announce pricing plans later this year

Samsung is reportedly preparing to reveal its pricing strategy for Galaxy AI, the suite of generative AI features it introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. While these features are currently available for free, the company has consistently stated they would remain free only until the end of 2025, raising expectations that a paid model could be introduced soon.

According to Korean media reports citing industry analysts, Samsung is expected to outline its Galaxy AI pricing plans by the third quarter of this year. The company may take the opportunity to make an announcement during its upcoming Unpacked event, where it is likely to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. New Galaxy AI features are also anticipated at that event.

Not all Galaxy AI features may go behind a paywall. Reports suggest that Samsung may choose to charge only for advanced features that demand high computational power, such as AI video generation, a move that would align it with competitors like Google and Honor, who already charge for similar capabilities.

Although there has been speculation around a subscription model, Samsung has not confirmed any specifics. A company official has reportedly said that “nothing has been decided yet” regarding the pricing of Galaxy AI features.

Samsung’s stance on Galaxy AI pricing has remained largely unchanged for nearly two years, with promotional materials, including those for the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge, reiterating that the features will be free until the end of 2025. As that deadline approaches, it appears increasingly likely that the company is considering a tiered or subscription-based approach to cover the cost of maintaining and expanding its AI offerings.

Samsung’s TM Roh had previously stated that any future pricing decisions would be influenced by “customer needs and market conditions.”