Gaming industry mourns as Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella dies in car crash

The global gaming community is in shock following the tragic news that Vince Zampella, the visionary co-founder of Respawn Entertainment and co-creator of the Call of Duty franchise, has died in a high-speed car accident. The incident occurred over the weekend when his Ferrari reportedly crashed in California, marking a devastating loss for the entertainment industry.

Zampella was a towering figure in interactive media, credited with fundamentally reshaping the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. His career spanned several decades, during which he spearheaded some of the most influential titles in history, leaving an indelible mark on how millions of people play games today.

A Legacy of Innovation

Zampella’s journey to the top of the industry began at Infinity Ward, the studio he co-founded. It was here that he helped birth Call of Duty, a series that would grow into a multi-billion-dollar cultural phenomenon. His work on Modern Warfare is widely regarded as a turning point for the industry, introducing cinematic storytelling and sophisticated multiplayer mechanics that set a new gold standard for action games.

Following a high-profile departure from Activision, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment. Under his leadership, the studio broke new ground with the Titanfall series and the critically acclaimed battle royale hit Apex Legends. He was also a key architect in revitalising the Star Wars gaming brand with Jedi: Fallen Order, proving his versatility as a creative leader who understood both narrative depth and technical precision.

Tributes from Across the Globe

News of his passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, competitors, and fans alike. Industry leaders have described him as a "once-in-a-generation talent" whose competitive spirit was matched only by his commitment to his teams.

"Vince didn't just make games; he created worlds that defined an entire era of play," noted one industry analyst. "His influence can be seen in almost every modern shooter on the market."

Geoff Keighley, famous video game journalist and television presenter known for The Game Awards also posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling Vince an "extraordinary person" and "a gamer at heart."

Vince was an extraordinary person — a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great.



I saw that up close while writing The Final Hours of Titanfall. I’ll always be… — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 22, 2025

At the time of his death, Zampella was overseeing several major projects, including the future of the Battlefield franchise for Electronic Arts. While the industry grapples with the loss of one of its most brilliant minds, his legacy is firmly secured through the studios he built and the iconic franchises that will continue to entertain players for generations to come.