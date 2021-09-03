Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Sept 3: Check out latest codes list, how you can get rewards

Garena Free Fire is an online action-adventure multiplayer battle royal game, similar to PUBG. In Free Fire, players enter into a match and the last one standing is declared the winner at the end. Since its launch, Garena Free Fire has become one of the top-rated mobile games on the Google Play Store. It is also gradually becoming the most popular mobile game in the world, competing with the likes of PUBG and Call of Duty.

Garena Free Fire has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. Up to 50 players can enter a match and play 10-minute rounds in Garena Free Fire. In the game, players get to choose their starting positions and are able to acquire weapons and supplies to aid them on the battlefield. The game is free-to-download and free-to-play from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

In order to monetise the free-to-play game, the developers of Free Fire have added premium content to the game for players to purchase. The 111 Dots studio developers have now added numerous alpha-numeric codes to help players get free rewards daily. Using these redeem codes players can unlock certain steps and get various reward points.

Here is a list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 3

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room Redeem Code

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue Redeem Code

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Visit the official Garena Free Fire website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en Step 2: Free Fire can then log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Free Fire can then log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs. Step 3: Garena Free Fire players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button to continue.

Garena Free Fire players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button to continue. Step 4: Once the redeem code has been confirmed, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Players should click on 'OK'.

Once the redeem code has been confirmed, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Players should click on 'OK'. Step 5: Once the codes have been redeemed successfully, Free Fire gamers should be able to collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Players should note that the redeem codes will take 24 hours to get credited and the points will not work for guest accounts.

Also Read: PUBG: New State release date, system requirements for Android and iOS leaked