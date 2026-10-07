Garmin CIRQA launched in India at ₹25,990: This screen-free smart band can track 80+ activities

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Garmin CIRQA features

The CIRQA can continuously monitor heart rate and alert users if readings cross set levels. It also tracks Body Battery, stress, Pulse Ox, respiration, HRV Status and skin temperature. Its women’s health features cover menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, while Lifestyle Logging can record caffeine and alcohol intake through Garmin Connect.

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For sleep, the band offers Sleep Score, Sleep Coach, Sleep Alignment, nap detection, breathing variations, Health Status and a Smart Wake Alarm. It can automatically identify activities such as walking and running, while users can manually track more than 80 activities.

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The fitness features include Training Readiness, Training Status, VO2 max, Fitness Age, recovery time, Workout Benefit and training-load tracking. Skin-temperature data can also be synced with Natural Cycles, although the service requires a separate subscription.

Garmin CIRQA price in India

The Garmin CIRQA is priced at ₹25,990 in India. It comes with a fabric ComfortFit band, fibre-reinforced polymer case and 5 ATM water resistance. The band measures 27×47×9mm and supports Bluetooth, ANT+, Connected GPS, Android and iPhone.

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It is available in Small/Medium and Large/Extra Large sizes, with colours including Mauve, French Grey, Black and Captain Blue. Garmin Connect+ is available as an optional subscription and adds features such as AI-powered insights, guided workouts, Garmin Coach, meditation, mindful breathing and nutrition tools.