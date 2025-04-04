Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches debut in India with solar charging, AMOLED display and military-grade durability

Garmin has officially brought its latest rugged smartwatch lineup, the Instinct 3 Series, to India, with bold upgrades aimed at adventure seekers and fitness fanatics. The new series comes in both AMOLED and solar-powered variants, featuring a tougher build, next-gen navigation tools, and a host of health, safety and connectivity features.

The Garmin Instinct 3 Series is the most advanced iteration of the brand’s adventure-focused wearables. It’s the first time an Instinct watch includes an AMOLED display, delivering punchier visuals without sacrificing durability.

Engineered to endure, the Instinct 3 Series meets US Military Standard MIL-STD-810 for thermal, shock and water resistance up to 100 metres. It features a metal-reinforced bezel, scratch-resistant screen, and a new built-in LED flashlight with adjustable intensity and red light options for nighttime visibility.

Buyers can opt for a brilliant AMOLED display variant with up to 24 days of battery life, or go all-in on the solar-powered version that claims unlimited battery under ideal sunlight conditions.

Both variants support multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology for improved positioning in challenging terrains, backed by ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) and Garmin’s TracBack routing to help users find their way back.

The Instinct 3 Series includes Garmin Messenger for two-way communication, real-time safety features like incident detection and LiveTrack, and a wide range of preloaded sports modes from hiking and HIIT to skiing and strength training.

Additional features include:

• On-screen animated workouts

• Garmin Coach personalised training plans

• Heart rate and stress tracking

• Pulse Ox, sleep and HRV insights

• Women’s health and pregnancy tracking

Available in two sizes, 45mm and 50mm, the watches come in Black, Black/Charcoal and limited-edition colours like Neotropic and Neotropic/Twilight. Prices start at ₹35,990 for the Instinct E, while the standard Instinct 3 begins at ₹46,990. Buyers can shop the range via Garmin India’s official website and select premium retail outlets.