Garmin launches GPS running smartwatch Forerunner 955, Forerunner 255 series in India

Garmin has launched its first dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging, the Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 255 series in India. These smartwatches are triathlon-ready and equipped with training features designed for professional and mid-level runner and athletes.

The Forerunner 955 Solar, as the company is calling it, is the “first-ever dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging”. It features Garmin’s Power Glass solar charging lens and promises up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours on GPS mode.

The Forerunner 255 series, which includes the Forerunner 255 S and Forerunner 255S Music, promises up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

The Forerunner series are built to deliver tailored training regimens based on the user and come with the company’s proprietary Body Battery and recovery feature.

The Forerunner 955 Solar features an always-on, full-color, touchscreen with the traditional five-button design. And it has features like heart rate variability (HRV) status, a training readiness score, race widget, etc., that are designed to help athletes better prepare for races.

The Forerunner 955 Solar is compatible with Garmin Coach which provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance.

On the other hand, the Forerunner 255 series come equipped with full triathlon support, new training metrics, enhanced smartwatch features, etc. The Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm cases.

Like the Forerunner 955 Solar, the Forerunner 225 Music and Forerunner 255S Music can store up to 500 songs on the watch, including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music and can connect to the users’ wireless headphones directly.

Prices and availability

The Forerunner 255 Basic is available in Slate Grey and Tidal Blue and is priced at Rs 37,490. The Forerunner 255S Basic is available in a Powder Grey and costs Rs 37,490.

The Forerunner 255 Music and the Forerunner 255S Music is available in a black and is priced at Rs 42,990.

The Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 955 Solar are available in Black and White and are priced at Rs 53,490 and Rs 63,990 respectively.

All the smartwatches are available for sale both online and offline in Garmin brand stores, Helios watch stores, Just in Time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and Synergizer.

