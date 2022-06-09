Garmin launches Vivosmart 5 in India: Check out prices, specs

Garmin has launched a new fitness band in the Indian market - the Vivosmart 5. The wearable comes with features like bigger screen space, pulse oxygen tracking, Body Battery monitoring, etc.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 can show users health features like Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, etc., without any subscription.

The band can also track basics like steps walked, calories burnt, intensity mins, etc. It has built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, yoga, cycling, cardio, etc. And like other smartbands, it also delivers smart notifications like calender reminders, safety features, etc. The wearable is both swim and shower-proof and can be worn all day.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 has been designed to fit your wrist comfortably, allowing for long-term wear. The company says that the battery on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 should last for seven days on a single charge. There are interchangeable bands available for the Garmin Vivosmart 5 too.

For heart rate tracking, there is the company’s proprietary 24/7 Elevate heart rate monitoring which, as Garmin says, “outpaces the competition by sampling heart rate multiple times per second, 24-hours a day”. The Garmin Vivosmart 5 also offers high and low heart rate alerts along with advanced sleep score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels, etc. There is also hydration tracking and women’s health monitoring options.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is compatible with both iOS and Android, plus the Garmin Connect app and users can also get a personalised Morning Report that includes information like sleep score, step goals, weather information, appointments for the day, etc.

“We are happy to introduce the vívosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design. It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep,” said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available in three sizes - small, medium, and large, and in two colours - Mint and Black. The mint band is going to be available only in small and medium, while the black will be available in all three sizes. Both the bands are up for sale on June 10 and can be bought from Amazon, Flipkart, the Garmin store, etc.

