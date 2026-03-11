Gemini comes to Chrome browser in India with native language support

Google has announced the rollout of its AI-powered Gemini assistant directly into the Chrome browser. The feature was first introduced in the United States a year ago, and on March 11, 2026, the company confirmed it is expanding the AI assistant to browser users in India, New Zealand, and Canada. The expansion will also bring native language support to these regions.

According to Google’s blog post, Gemini AI in Chrome will support over 50 additional languages, including Hindi, French, and Spanish. However, in India, it will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil languages, making it one of the most linguistically inclusive AI browsers available.

The AI assistant in Chrome browser is powered by Google’s Gemini 3.1 model, and it is available for users on Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus. In addition, iOS users can also access Gemini in Chrome.

Gemini in Chrome

Google revealed that the Gemini AI assistant will be directly integrated into the browser. Users simply need to click the Gemini icon placed on the top-right corner to open the chat interface in side bar.

This will act as the user’s personalised browsing assistant that can summarise articles, answer queries, and even remember pages they previously visited.

What makes it more interesting is that it can work across multiple open tabs simultaneously. This allows users to cross-reference information in a single view. For instance, it can help users create a product comparison of products across different shopping sites.

Gemini in Chrome also comes with Google apps integration, such as Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube, and more. With this, users “can schedule meetings on your Calendar, see location details from Maps and ask questions about YouTube videos.”

Nano Banana 2 comes to Chrome

Beyond its AI-powered capabilities, Google has also built Nano Banana 2 directly into Chrome. With Gemini placed in the sidebar of Chrome, users can directly prompt the AI to generate images. This reduces the hassle for users from opening the Gemini web version in a new tab and then accessing the Nano Banana 2 tool.