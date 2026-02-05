Gen AI's full potential is yet to be deployed, says Former French Minister of Culture Fleur Pellerin

Generative AI has become a new fear across the industry as its capabilities expand. However, the technology is still far from reaching its full potential, according to Fleur Pellerin, former French Minister of Culture and founder of Corelia Capital ( a venture capital firm)

At the World Government Summit 2026, Pellerin told Business Today that generative AI has gained much traction in recent years, and it has also triggered investor interest. Although the technology and its applications are still in early stages. “We are still at the moment where all the use cases of this GenAI are not fully deployed,” she said.

Advertisement

Pellerin also talked about the AI boom resembling a bubble, citing extreme valuations and a flood of funding. Referring to the Nvidia-led investment across the AI ecosystem, Pellerin said, “Some people start to write articles saying that it’s just a bubble… a sort of circular economy that is not very sound, and the bubble is going to explode at some point.”

While there is hype for AI, “The use cases are still to be discovered. It’s not like the metaverse… in this case it’s something more substantial and more structural,” said Pellerin. She also pointed out that there are several areas like healthcare, medicine, drug discovery and gene therapy, where AI need to progress. “we’re just at the beginning,” she added.

Advertisement

However, Pellerin also sees voice AI as a growing opportunity, particularly for automating low-value, repetitive interactions. She said, “Voice agents will be deployed massively… when you take an appointment at the hairdresser or at the gym or you book a restaurant,” she said, adding that these tasks can be “automatized very easily.”

She also stated that not all sectors will be equally disrupted by AI, pointing out that “There are some areas where the human touch and the human contact is the most important thing that will not be disrupted by AI.”