George Russell takes commanding win at Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen and Norris complete podium

George Russell delivered a masterclass performance on Sunday to claim victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, leading from start to finish to secure his second win of the Formula 1 season for Mercedes. The Briton crossed the line 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris completing the podium for McLaren.

“It feels amazing,” said Russell after the race. “We don’t really know where this performance came from, but really, really happy. I was really nervous at the beginning when I saw Max on the soft tyres, but that first stint was great from us.”

The race under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit saw intense competition behind Russell, as Verstappen and the two McLarens fought to keep up. Norris pushed hard towards the end, briefly threatening Verstappen for second place before settling for third. His teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth, helping McLaren secure a second consecutive constructors’ title.

“It was a tough race,” said Norris. “Max didn’t make any mistakes. I gave it my all today and got close. I’m happy with today. I got forward two positions. We won as a team, the constructors’ once again.”

Piastri’s lead over Norris in the drivers’ championship was trimmed to 22 points, while Verstappen now trails the Australian by 63 points with six races remaining.

Verstappen admitted it was not an easy night: “I think second was the maximum result today. The whole race was quite difficult, more difficult than I hoped for, for a lot of different reasons.”

Despite the success, celebrations in the McLaren camp were somewhat subdued after tension between Norris and Piastri over a first-lap clash. Norris, who started fifth, clipped Verstappen’s car while overtaking Piastri into Turn 1, leaving the Australian unhappy with his teammate’s aggressive approach.

“It’s racing, I put it on the inside, I had a small correction, but nothing more than that, it was good racing,” Norris said.

Piastri disagreed: “I thought that in the moment, obviously first lap, tensions are high. We’re encouraged to share our views on what happened, and I did that, and I’m sure we’ll discuss it more.”

Further down the order, Kimi Antonelli took fifth for Mercedes ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was later handed a five-second penalty for repeatedly leaving the track due to braking issues, dropping him to eighth and promoting Fernando Alonso to seventh.

Oliver Bearman of Haas finished ninth, while Carlos Sainz clawed his way into the points in tenth after starting from the back of the grid following the disqualification of both Williams cars in qualifying.