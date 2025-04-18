Gigabyte launches GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti series graphics cards

Gigabyte has introduced its latest range of graphics cards featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 models. These mid-range GPUs, built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, are designed for 1080p and 2K gaming and cater to a broad audience, including gamers, content creators, and light AI developers.

The new series includes various models under Gigabyte's product lines: Aorus Elite, Gaming, Aero, Eagle, Eagle Ice, Windforce, and a low-profile version. It offers users a range of cooling systems, design aesthetics, and form factors.

Enhanced Cooling and Performance

One of the key highlights of the new cards is Gigabyte's upgraded Windforce cooling system. This generation introduces the Hawk Fan, which reduces turbulence and noise while increasing air pressure by 53.6% and airflow by 12.5%. The system includes a copper heatsink, composite heat pipes, and server-grade thermal gel to improve heat dissipation, ensuring stable performance even under intensive workloads.

Powered by the Blackwell architecture, the RTX 50 series brings support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, NVIDIA Studio for creative workflows, and access to NIM microservices, which facilitate AI-powered tools and development.

Product Line Highlights

Aorus Elite is positioned as the flagship air-cooled model, targeting high-performance gamers. It features a reinforced structure, RGB lighting with a triple-ring effect, dual BIOS with silent mode, and aerospace-grade PCB coating.

The Gaming Series retains its status as a mainstream favourite, with a design inspired by mechanical armour and a sliding side plate that adjusts RGB zones for customisation.

Aero Series is tailored for minimalist setups, featuring a white and silver colour scheme with refined lighting and design elements.

Eagle and Eagle Ice target younger users and sci-fi enthusiasts with their spaceship-inspired aesthetics, available in white and dark grey variants.

Windforce serves as the entry-level offering, focusing on stability and durability while retaining core RTX 5060 performance.

Low-profile RTX 5060 caters to compact PC builds with a 182mm card length. It offers efficient cooling, robust component quality, and support for up to four displays via three DisplayPorts and one HDMI port. A low-profile bracket is also included for compatibility with smaller cases.

Availability

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards (16GB and 8GB) will be available from 16 April 2025, while the RTX 5060 models are expected in May.