GitHub’s AI-powered coding tool Copilot is going to be free for students

Copilot, the service that provides code suggestions inside development environments like Microsoft Visual Studio, was launched by GitHub and OpenAI in June last year. The service is available as a downloadable extension and is powered by an AI model called Codex that has been trained using billions of lines of public code to be able to suggest given existing coding context and it is also capable of suggesting an approach or a solution “in response to a description of what a developer wants to accomplish, drawing on its knowledge base and current model”.

The technical preview of Copilot was available so far and it was made generally available this Summer. As announced in Build 2022, Copilot is also going to be available free for students and “verified” open-source contributors, with more details coming in later.

General availability will not change the Copilot experience much and as it was with the technical review, developers will be able to “cycle through suggestions for Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, Go and dozens of other programming languages and accept, reject or manually edit them”. The service adapts to the edits developers make, “matches particular coding styles to autofill boilerplate or repetitive code patterns and recommends unit tests that match implementation code”.

The extensions for Copilot are available for Noevim, JetBrains, Visual Studio Code, and in the cloud on GitHub Codespaces.

Additionally, there is a new feature rolling out with Copilot’s general release - the Copilot Explain. This feature translates code into natural language descriptions to help novice developers or those “working with an unfamiliar codebase”.

Besides this, Github recently announced that the Sponsors program was open to developers in India allowing individual or developer organisations to apply for financial help globally for their projects.

