GLEX 2025: Hours after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi calls for global space collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Global Space Exploration Conference 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday, showcased India's impressive advancements in space technology. He emphasised a vision of collaborative exploration, stating, "India's space journey is not about racing others. It is about reaching higher together."

Detailing India's stellar trajectory, PM Modi recalled the launch of a "small rocket in 1963" which marked the genesis of a programme that has since propelled the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. He detailed India's landmark achievement, becoming the first nation to land near the south pole of the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission, building on Chandrayaan-1's contribution to discovering water on the lunar surface and Chandrayaan-2's high-resolution imagery. Further cementing its pioneering status, India made history by "reaching Mars on its first attempt in 2014."

The Prime Minister highlighted India's robust launch capabilities, noting the remarkable feat of launching "100 satellites in a single mission."

Looking towards the horizon, PM Modi outlined an ambitious roadmap for India's space endeavours. The nation's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, is a testament to its "rising aspirations." In a significant upcoming development, an Indian astronaut is scheduled to travel to the International Space Station "in the coming weeks" as part of a joint ISRO-NASA mission.

By the year 2035, India plans to have its own space station, the 'Bhartiya Antarik Station,' operational. An even bolder ambition is to have an "Indian footprint on the moon" by 2040, with missions to Mars and Venus also firmly on the national radar.

Beyond exploration, the Prime Minister underscored the tangible benefits of space technology for India's populace. "For India, space is about exploration as well as about empowerment," he stated, explaining how satellites enhance governance, improve livelihoods through initiatives like fisherman alerts and the Gatishakti platform, and bolster railway safety and weather forecasting.

Fostering innovation, India has opened its space sector to private enterprise, leading to the emergence of "over 250 space start-ups" contributing to cutting-edge advancements. PM Modi also proudly acknowledged how women are leading a lot of India's space missions.

Concluding his address, he grounded India's space vision in the ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – "the world is one family." He called for a collective pursuit of space exploration, guided by science and shared dreams for a better tomorrow, urging the global community to "dream together, build together, and reach for the stars together."