Global outage hits Instagram and Facebook. Accounts on Meta platforms face login errors

Thousands of users worldwide are reporting major disruptions across Meta's primary social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, with tracking services showing a massive spike in service complaints on Sunday morning.

The glitch appears to target desktop web browsers most heavily, locking users out with an explicit error message: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

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On Instagram, users attempting to access the platform via web browsers are finding that new content fails to load, feeds appear blank with generic welcome screens, or the site responds with extreme latency. While mobile apps remain functional for some, thousands of mobile users are also encountering abrupt logouts and posting failures.

Outage monitor Downdetector flagged a severe multi-thousand report surge starting just before 09:30 BST, affecting regions globally including the UK, the US, parts of Europe, and India.

The widespread sudden logouts initially triggered hacking fears among users, who quickly migrated to alternative platforms like X to cross-verify the glitch. Meta's official status page has not yet updated to reflect the technical issues, and the company has not issued a formal statement regarding the root cause or an estimated resolution timeline.