Gmail suffers massive outage, affects millions of users globally

Gmail or Google Mail services have been down for sometime as users face massive outages for the past one hour. Gmail outage status has spiked, according to Downdetector.com.



“Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day,” the site reported.



Users in India expressed frustration over undeliverable emails and an unresponsive Gmail app. Currently, the business services offered by Gmail are also impacted. One of the most popular apps downloaded in 2022 was Gmail, which has more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

A few hours after the initial report of the outage, Downdetector still displayed the email service as being down. This unprecedented outage has impacted both the desktop and app services.



One user wrote, "Gmail is down, it's not just you. This includes Google Workspace accounts. #gmaildown (Please acknowledge the problem on your status page @GoogleWorkspace!) From the admin console email logs."



Another one wrote: “Gmail is down, you’re not going mad.”



“#gmail is down for many, a worldwide outage! Calm down!! We will get through this!! If you can’t receive emails you’re in good company with your gmail outage family we will survive!! @gmail,” a user tweeted.