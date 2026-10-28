Goodbye LCD, hello touchscreen: Apple unveils OLED MacBook Pro with touch display

Apple's OLED MacBook Pro: What's new?

During its Pro and Tell event, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro that features a tandem PROLED display that uses two OLED layers working together to improve brightness and display performance. The display can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content and a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display also uses an advanced display engine, which adjusts colour and brightness based on the content being shown and factors such as temperature, surroundings, and pixel usage. Similar to iPhones, the MacBook Pro includes ProMotion technology, offering a 10Hz–120Hz refresh rate.

It also has an anti-reflective coating that reduces reflections and glare when you're working under bright lights or near windows. Buyers can also choose the nono-texture display option. Apple has further refined the MacBook Pro's design with a slimmer chassis and a lighter 1.36 kg build. The display also gets a makeover, with Dynamic Island that leaves more room for content.

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For performance, the MacBook Pro with touch display is powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips paired with up to 128 GB of unified memory.

Apple OLED MacBook Pro price in India and availability

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro are available now; however, the sale will start on Friday, November 6. The 14-inch version with the M5 Pro chip starts at Rs 3,49,900, and the M5 Max model is priced at Rs 5,49,900. The 16-inch version with the M5 Pro chip starts at Rs 4,09,900, and the M5 Max chip model starts at Rs 5,89,900 in India.